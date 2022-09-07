Parent says Katy ISD students made racist ‘monkey sounds’ during high school volleyball game

The Katy Independent School District is investigating allegations that high school students used racist taunts during a volleyball game last week.

Lakesha Adams, a parent of a Paetow High School volleyball player, told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that a game with Jordan High School turned vulgar on Friday night.

Adams said that kids in Jordan’s student section made “monkey sounds” when Paetow’s players served the ball. The players on Paetow’s team, she said, are all minorities.

“It did not feel like a safe environment,” she said, adding that she spoke with administrators and security about the taunts.

“They told us it would be handled, however, nothing was done,” she said. “They’re offended because if you look, historically the way African Americans were portrayed as monkeys, as dumb, as unintelligent people.”

Ad

Both high schools are in Katy ISD.

The district told KPRC that they are investigating the incident.

“An investigation has identified some students engaged in behaviors that are not aligned with the District’s and the UIL’s expectations for sportsmanship conduct during an athletic event. Any student’s behavior deemed in violation of the Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct will face disciplinary consequences,” Katy ISD said.

The incident took place on the same night as another allegation of racism happened at Comal ISD.

In that incident, students from Comal ISD’s Canyon High School allegedly hurled racial slurs at volleyball players in Hays ISD’s Hays High School.

Hays ISD parent Jennifer Price posted on Facebook, “... the front row of Canyon’s student section yelled the N-word (hard R) at my daughters and a few more teammates throughout the match, SO MANY TIMES!!!”

Ad

Price said no action was taken during the game.

Comal ISD also said they are investigating the racist remarks.

Read also: