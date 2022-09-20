Texans with unclaimed money could get checks in the mail without having to file a claim

SAN ANTONIO – Texans who have unclaimed money could get checks in the mail without having to file a claim.

The Texas Comptroller’s office made the announcement Monday saying the process for sending checks was authorized by Texas House Bill 1514 in 2021.

Checks for unclaimed cash will be limited to unclaimed properties under $5,000 that the agency reasonably believes it can link to the correct owner.

A record $309 million was paid out for the 2022 fiscal year by the Texas Comptroller’s office — it’s the third time the office has returned $300 million or more in unclaimed property in a fiscal year.

“The $309 million represents more than 160,000 claims paid to their rightful owners, and the fact that my office has returned $2.1 billion to Texans since I became Comptroller is a testament to the hardworking folks in our Unclaimed Property Division,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

If you think you might have unclaimed property you can still search on ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim.

Unclaimed property could include forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.

“I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property,” Hegar said.

