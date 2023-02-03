2-story, lakeside H-E-B is opening in Austin this month

AUSTIN – H-E-B is slated to open a two-story, lakeside store in Austin this month, marking the company’s first multi-level store in that city.

The store on Lake Austin Boulevard is scheduled to open on Feb. 15.

H-E-B Lake Austin will span 97,000 square feet and will include a True Texas BBQ restaurant, SouthFlo Pizza restaurant, and a coffee shop that will also sell tacos, according to a news release. It will also have the same departments as other stores across Texas, like a pharmacy and curbside area.

The release states that there will be an underground parking garage. Customers will be able to use three elevators, an open stairway and multiple escalators and cart escalators.

The store was designed by Lake Flato Architects, an award-winning firm from San Antonio. The building will have vine-covered walls and materials like limestone, wood, D’Hanis brick and metals.

“Design also will involve several environmental sustainability elements such as energy-efficient refrigeration with condensation capture for landscape irrigation as well as rooftop solar panels and EV chargers, which will be installed soon after the store opens,” the release said.

H-E-B started construction on the store in late 2019, and due to COVID-19, the project had some delays. The address is 2652 Lake Austin Blvd., west of the MoPac Expressway.

H-E-B will be opening a two-story location on Lake Austin Boulevard. (Courtesy, H-E-B)

