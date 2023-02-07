Remains found in Houston identified as missing 14-year-old boy

HOUSTON – Authorities found the remains of a 14-year-old boy during a search for him in Houston, according to media reports.

Texas EquuSearch officials were searching for Carlos Lugo on Saturday when they stumbled upon his body in the 2000 block of Firnat Street, Houston police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Lugo was last seen nearby on Jan. 21, when his mother had dropped him off so he could meet with friends.

“She dropped him off [and] then never heard from him again. That was unlike him. He would call and check in with her and she said she had not heard from him in about two weeks,” authorities told the station.

An autopsy revealed that Lugo was shot several times, but it is unknown when the shooting occurred.

A motive is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.