S’more Fun: 80 Texas State Parks hosting statewide s’mores party to celebrate 100 years

SAN ANTONIO – Campers can have s’more fun at Texas State Parks’ centennial birthday party.

On May 13, 80 state parks will host s’mores parties to toast 100 “s’more” years of outdoor fun, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a news release.

The parties will include activities for people of all ages and skill levels, like stargazing, s’mores building and storytelling. Several parks in the San Antonio area, like Government Canyon State Natural Area and Guadalupe River State Park, will be among those hosting events.

Elsewhere in South-Central Texas, Goose Island State Park in Rockport will host a party where guests can recreate the historic Civilian Conservation Corps Recreation Hall with s’mores ingredients.

Also, at Inks Lake State Park in Burnet and at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Fredericksburg, people can join in on a cookout with the possibility of winning prizes.

A full list of s’mores events at other state parks can be found here.

“I cannot think of a more fun and appropriate way to celebrate 100 years of state parks than enjoying a tasty traditional camping snack like s’mores,” Texas State Parks Director Rodney Franklin said in the release. “If you are new to parks, this ‘birthday party’ is a great way to get to know your local Texas State Park and experience what it has to offer. With events taking place at all hours of the day, you can snack your way across Texas. Come join us in celebrating 100 s’more years and bring a friend.”

Access to the parties is included with general admission, and H-E-B, the presenting sponsor of the Texas State Parks Centennial Celebration, will be donating ingredients.

Some parks may reach capacity; to make a reservation, click here.

