2-year-old killed after arcade game falls on top of him at Galveston County vacation home

GALVESTON COUNTY – A 2-year-old boy was killed this week when he was crushed by an arcade-like game at a vacation home in Galveston County, according to media reports.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Snapper Street in Crystal Beach, which is on the Bolivar Peninsula.

The boy climbed onto the machine and it fell on him, GCSO told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. His grandmother was with him but she couldn’t reach him in time, and his parents were in another room, authorities said.

He was flown to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

KTRK reported that the family was renting the home for a vacation.

The incident is under investigation.