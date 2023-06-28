State Rep. Jacey Jetton, called to military service, chooses his wife as temporary replacement

Fanny Jetton is sworn in as a replacement for her husband, state Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond, while he is on active military duty by House Speaker Dade Phelan at the start of the second special session on the House floor Wednesday.

State Rep. Jacey Jetton’s wife is temporarily replacing him in the Texas House while he is deployed for military service.

Fanny Jetton was sworn in Wednesday morning as temporary acting representative for House District 26 in the Houston suburbs. That came after House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced from the dais that her husband “has been called to active military duty.”

“Members, we get two Jettons for the same great pay,” Phelan said.

Jacey Jetton, a Richmond Republican, serves in the Army National Guard. He wrote in a newspaper op-ed earlier this month that he will spend four months in “Fort Sill, Oklahoma … where I will again attend Basic Combat Training and artillery school.”

The Texas Constitution allows lawmakers to appoint a temporary replacement if they are called to military duty. Jacey Jetton chose his wife.

State Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond, speaks with another legislator on opening day of the first special session at the Texas Capitol on July 8, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

“We share the same conservative values and I have no doubt she will be a strong advocate and staunch conservative temporary representative for House District 26 if a Special Session is called while I am activated,” Jetton wrote in the op-ed for the Fort Bend Herald.

Fanny Jetton works for a financial services firm in Sugar Land, Seth & Alexander, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Fanny Jetton’s swearing-in came on the first day of a second special legislative session during which lawmakers are trying to break an impasse on the best method of property tax relief.

“Reducing property taxes is a top priority for our district and I will be proud to cast a vote in favor of meaningful property tax reform,” Fanny Jetton said in a news release.

