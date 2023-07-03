New H-E-B Splash Park opens at Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi

The splash park opened on June 3, 2023. Access to the park is free with aquarium admission.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi has a new splash park that’s three times the size of its previous splash pad.

The H-E-B Splash Park officially opened on Monday, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, according to the aquarium. Access to the new splash park is included with aquarium admission.

The $2.8 million addition includes a multi-level slide play structure, a 350-gallon water dump feature, and sitting and shade areas, according to a news release. Get a glimpse of the splash pad in the video above.

The aquarium said it is open to kids of all ages.

“As longtime supporters of the Texas State Aquarium, we are always looking for ways to provide unique, educational, and fun experiences for Texas families,” Rob Hall, H-E-B Group Vice President – Gulf Coast, said in the news release. “We are delighted that the aquarium’s newest attraction, the H-E-B Splash Park, will be a place for families to enjoy and come together to create memories.”

The splash park spans 15,000 square feet and replaces the old splash pad.

It is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Labor Day. After Labor Day, it will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends only through October.

Water features turn off 10 minutes before closing.

The Texas State Aquarium is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 2710 N. Shoreline Blvd. on North Beach.

Tickets cost $29.95 for children ages 3 to 12 and $39.95 for those 13 and older. Discounts are available for students, seniors 65 and older, and military members.

