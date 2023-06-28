Hill Country spots worth visiting this summer

SAN ANTONIO – The Hill Country has many diverse features most people wouldn’t expect to find in Texas and many locations make for great daycation and staycation trips depending on where you live.

Texas has opportunities to take wildflower photos in the spring, swim in spring-fed pools in the summer, hike tons of trails in the fall and camp under the open sky in the winter.

Summer has already started, which means many people are traveling or looking for something to do.

Here are some places close enough to San Antonio to “daycation” with your friends and family.

Some places offer overnight stays or allow camping, which gives guests more opportunities to explore the wilds of the Texas Hill Country.

Cave Without a Name - Located 11 miles northeast of Boerne, this cave is one of many you can visit in Texas but it’s unique in that it sometimes offers concerts. Prices start around $22 for adults with tours taking place multiple times throughout the day. This could be a good option to beat the heat because the cave maintains a temperature of 66 degrees year-round.

Cave Without A Name

Chalk Bluff River Resort - This Uvalde resort is located along the crystal clear waters of the Nueces River and is a great spot to visit during the summer. Day passes are available for $15 a person. (Holiday weekends are $20 per person.) The resort is just over a 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

Chalk Bluff River Resort (Chalk Bluff River Resort)

Garner State Park - Garner State Park is full of lush and beautiful scenery with the three miles of the Frio River running through the park. Swimming, paddle boating and tubing are encouraged after hiking the park’s many trails. This is a great option for beating the summer heat because the Frio River is around 68 degrees year-round. The park is about 90 minutes from downtown San Antonio. Entrance fees are $8 per person for anyone 13 and older.

Gorman Falls - Gorman Falls is located in Colorado Bend State Park. Visitors note that the trail leading to the falls is rocky but the trek is worth the effort. Cooling off in the falls isn't allowed but swimming and fishing are both allowed in Spicewood Springs, also located within the park. The park is roughly a 2-and-a-half-hour drive outside of downtown San Antonio. Daily entrance fees are $5 per person.

Gormon Falls (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)

Government Canyon State Natural Area - Dinosaur enthusiasts can see real dinosaur tracks at Government Canyon State Natural Area just outside San Antonio. There are more than 200 tracks on the Joe Johnston Route within the park. Be wary, however, the route is a five-mile roundtrip and not accessible for strollers. You'll also need to make sure you bring plenty of water. Daily entrance fees start at $6 per person.

Jenschke Orchards - This family-owned orchard in Fredericksburg has been in business since the 1960s and offers tons of things to do year-round, including opportunities to pick your own fruit. They post crop updates here to let people know what’s available for picking at any given time. The orchard is just over an hour’s drive from downtown San Antonio.

Jenschke Orchards is known for peaches, but for fall it's all about the pumpkins!

Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous report.

Lyndon B Johnson National Historical Park - History buffs will love Lyndon B Johnson National Historical Park in Stonewall, just over an hour from downtown San Antonio. Visitors will learn everything there is to know about President Johnson's life and legacy. Tours of his boyhood home are available. There is no entry fee.

Medina River Natural Area - Medina River Natural Area is 511 acres of Texas Hill Country with miles of trails. Camping is available and fishing is allowed at several river access points inside the park. This natural area is great for getting some scenic views while walking the trails according to locals. Swimming is not allowed. The natural area is only 20 minutes outside downtown San Antonio and is free to enter.

This list is not all-encompassing — there are a ton of things to do in the Texas Hill Country. Find more options on the KSAT Things To Do page.

It’s a good practice to call ahead and see if any of these locations have reached maximum capacity. When state parks reach capacity, they are generally closed for several hours and sometimes don’t accept additional visitors until the following day.