One of Texas’ biggest indoor waterparks just opened an outdoor expansion

ROUND ROCK, Texas – One of the most popular indoor waterparks in Texas just got bigger with the expansion of an outdoor waterpark.

The outdoor expansion at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock has a kids’ waterslide area, adult swim-up bar and 900-foot adventure river.

“Bugs Burrow” is a new children’s area featuring a zero-entry pool, swings and nine bug-themed slides.

The new Thirsty Turtle area is an adults-only 1,100-square-foot swim- and/or walk-up bar, according to a press release.

Kalahari officials said half of the adventure river features waves that speed guests along a winding path, while the other half is a more tranquil lazy river.

“Nothing beats Texas summer heat like being at a waterpark! Kalahari is dedicated to continuing to improve our resort, so guests have beyond-expectations experiences when staying with us,” said Gerson Velasquez, General Manager, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Round Rock.

The expansion opened earlier this month.

“Here at Kalahari, we truly have something for everyone to enjoy, from 2 to 92. Our newly expanded outdoor waterpark offers even more activities for guests this summer, from our new ‘Bugs Burrow’ children’s area to our one-of-a-kind Adventure River; this is sure to be the best summer yet,” said Velasquez.

The outdoor waterpark expansion is open for both overnight resort and waterpark day pass guests for the summer.

Kalahari Round Rock’s 350-acre resort complex already features 223,000 square feet of waterpark.

It has 20 pools and whirlpools along with 30 waterslides and attractions like the FlowRider, a rock-climbing wall, a 23-foot LED projection TV screen, an adult grotto swim-up bar, cabanas and waterfalls.

Kalahari Round Rock is located at 3001 Kalahari Boulevard, a roughly 1 hour and 45 minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

