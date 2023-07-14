Texas woman shot in head in road rage incident after husband flips off another driver, reports say

HURST, Texas – A Texas woman is dead after a road rage shooting that occurred earlier this week in North Texas.

Paola Nunez Linares, 37, was shot in the head around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, July 10, in the 1400 block of West Hurst Boulevard, according to the Hurst Police Department.

She was riding in the passenger seat as her husband, Zane Jones, was driving.

Jones told NBC DFW he was passing a car and another car came up behind them going 90 mph.

“[The car] was like on my bumper. So I completed the pass, moved over to the right lane and the other car sped up to me and almost like crashed into my car, got very close and then backed away. And I flipped them off,” Jones told NBC DFW.

“She always told me not to flip people off because you never know,” Zane said of his wife.

He told reporters he thought the person in the other car was flipping him off, too, but realized after the shooting that it was actually a gun.

“He slowed down a little bit and shot through the back left window into the back of her head, and I didn’t know that she’d been hit in the back of the head at all. She ducked, I thought, and I ducked too, and I said, ‘Get out, stay down, I’m getting off.’ He shot again and it went through my headrest, through the windshield,” Jones said.

He pulled off the road and into a gas station where he told his wife to call 911 but realized she wasn’t ducking for cover, but slumped over.

Paramedics who arrived on the scene said she was breathing but unresponsive.

Linares was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are still searching for the shooter.