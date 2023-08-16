Officials warn that Texas has 150K abandoned wells after 3 people die in underground cistern

Top Left: Large diameter/hand dug abandoned well, Top Right: Abandoned well open hole, Bottom Left: Abandoned well covered with plywood, Bottom Right: Abandoned well with casing and pump.

Texas officials are warning the public about abandoned water wells and cisterns after three people died in Bastrop County earlier this month.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said the deadly incident highlights the dangers of abandoned or deteriorated water wells.

“Cisterns, which are not regulated in Texas, have solid bottoms and sealed sides so they can store water. Although cisterns are not wells, this tragedy shows how below-ground water storage tanks can be just as dangerous as abandoned or deteriorated wells,” TDLR officials said in a press release.

Delvys Garcia, 37, Denise Martinez, 26 and Noel Vigil-Benitez, 45, were hog hunting and tragically died after trying to rescue a hunting dog that had fallen into an uncovered cistern on Aug. 9.

Left: Denise Martinez, Right: Noel Vigil-Benitez (Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)

All three victims were unable to escape after they were overcome by toxic fumes that had built up in the cistern.

TLDR officials said there may be thousands of these types of abandoned or deteriorated water wells in Texas, which not only pose a safety hazard but contribute to groundwater pollution.

According to TDLR, Texas has an estimated 150,000 abandoned and deteriorating water wells statewide.

Many of these wells are uncapped and pose a serious danger to humans and animals who can become stuck.

Some abandoned wells have concrete or brick casing extending above ground and others may have a casing that cuts off at ground level, making them nearly invisible.

Such was the case for the cistern in Bastrop County. Deputies said the water level was far below the small opening of the cistern, which was at ground level, and prevented anyone from escaping, resulting in the deaths of the three people and their dog.

One of the more infamous abandoned water well incidents occurred in October 1987, in Midland when 18-month-old Jessica McClure became trapped for 58 hours.

The toddler fell through an 8-inch wide opening and dropped 22 feet, according to History.com.

Anyone who is aware of abandoned or deteriorated wells and cisterns is asked to report them to the TDLR.

When filing a report, an address or GPS coordinates are required for officials to determine the location of the well. Photos and videos of the well are also beneficial.

“Landowners who are not sure if there are abandoned water wells on their property should look for plastic, steel, brick or concrete casing (pipe) that may extend above ground, or for a hole in the ground with no apparent bottom,” according to a press release from TDLR.

All abandoned and deteriorating wells are required to be plugged or brought into compliance within 180 days of a landowner being made aware a well is on their property.

Wells can be plugged by landowners themselves or a well driller or pump installer licensed by TDLR can be hired to plug the well, or bring it into compliance.

TDLR resource guide for water wells