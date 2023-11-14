Watch Texas Tribune journalists discuss their experience on a rural reproductive health project

Watch more video. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

On Oct. 11, 2023, The Texas Tribune published a longform story by reporter Eleanor Klibanoff and photojournalist Shelby Tauber about Miranda Michel, a 26-year-old Texan who was told her twin sons had a zero percent chance of survival after childbirth. Texas' abortion laws required her to carry the pregnancy to term.

Last week, Klibanoff and Tauber sat down with Terri Langford, the Tribune's health and human services editor, for a candid conversation about the project, the challenges in covering such a sensitive issue, and their relationship with Miranda Michel through her journey.

Watch video of their conversation above, and be sure to read their project.