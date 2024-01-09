Man who poured gas on fire, killing teen in North Texas charged with manslaughter, police say

Sebastian Lindsey, 23, has been charged with manslaughter.

JACKSBORO, Texas – A North Texas man is facing a manslaughter charge for pouring gasoline on a barrel fire, causing flames to spread to a teenager standing nearby.

The teenager, identified as 17-year-old Madison Lewis, died on Sunday after suffering burns to most of her body on Dec. 16, the Jacksboro Police Department said in a news release.

According to the Jacksboro police, Lewis and other people were in the backyard of a house and had a small fire burning in a metal barrel.

Lewis was standing next to the fire when 23-year-old Sebastian Lindsey picked up a gasoline can and poured gas on the fire, witnesses told police.

Witnesses said Lindsey “wanted to make the fire bigger,” according to the release.

The gas and fire traveled across the barrel, catching Lewis’ hair and clothes on fire.

Instead of calling the police, people at the scene drove Lewis to the Faith Community Hospital, the release states. She was then flown by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

“Investigators were later told those who were at the residence feared getting into trouble as there was alcohol involved,” according to police.

A warrant for Lindsey’s arrest was issued on Monday, the same day he was arrested. He was booked in the Jack County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Jack County is located about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth.