Greg Abbott will use $19 million he raised in 2023 to target anti-voucher Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott high fives a young supporter after delivering a speech at a Parent Empowerment Day event at the Capitol on March 21, 2023.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Gov. Greg Abbott raised a record $19 million over the last six months — money he intends to use toward his crusade to oust anti-school voucher Texas House Republicans in the primary season.

Abbott’s campaign announced the sum Wednesday, adding that he also has $38 million cash on hand across two political accounts.

“With the primary elections just around the corner, Governor Abbott has the resources needed to back strong conservative candidates who support his bold agenda to keep Texas the greatest state in the nation, including expanding school choice for all Texas families and students,” Abbott campaign manager Kim Snyder said in a statement.

[In Texas, where money has long dominated politics, Greg Abbott is in a league of his own]

The $19 million is by far the most Abbott, already a fundraising juggernaut in a league of his own, has raised in the July-to-December period following a regular legislative session after a gubernatorial election. Abbott raised $13 million into his main political committee, Texans for Greg Abbott, and another $6 million into a lesser-used account.

A news release from Abbott's campaign initially only gave the cash-on-hand figure for the lesser-used account, but Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze clarified afterward that it got $6 million in new money over the six-month period.

Abbott spent 2023 intent on passing a program to let parents use taxpayers dollars to help pay for private-school costs, prompting four special sessions. The fight came to a head in November, when 21 House Republicans joined Democrats to strip a school voucher program out of an education bill.

The governor had long telegraphed he would work to unseat any Republican who stood in the way of his education agenda.. He has since endorsed primary challengers to seven of the 21 House Republicans who are running for reelection.

Abbott and other state politicians face a Tuesday deadline to disclose their full campaign finances for the second half of 2023 to the Texas Ethics Commission. They have already revealed some of their donations for the period due to reports that were triggered by the special sessions.