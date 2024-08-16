Texas hunting and fishing licenses for 2024-25 season are on sale now

SAN ANTONIO – Hunters and anglers in Texas can now purchase their licenses for the 2024-2025 season.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said licenses went on sale on Thursday. Except for the year-from-purchase all-water fishing licenses, current licenses will expire at the end of August.

Hunters and anglers can purchase additional types of digital tags for lifetime hunting, lifetime fishing and exempt anglers. Digital youth hunting licenses will also be available for purchase.

The digital license means that holders will not receive a printed license or printed tags.

Instead, hunters and anglers can access them through the TPWD Outdoor Annual or My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile apps. License holders must keep the digital forms available at all times while hunting or fishing, according to TPWD.

People who want a printed license can also purchase one online, which will be mailed.

To buy a hunting, fishing or combo license and tags, visit the TPWD website, call 1-800-895-4248, or visit any retailer that sells licenses, such as H-E-B or Academy.

TPWD states that Texans buy over 3.9 million hunting and fishing licenses annually.

The funds go to “a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities,” TPWD states in a news release.

“Some of the many projects made possible by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas Game Wardens,” the release adds.

Anglers also have the option to purchase tags for oversized spotted seatrout, a system that is new this year. The tag system goes into effect on Sept. 1.

The fall hunting season depends on where you live and what you’re hunting.

The general season for white-tailed deer in both the North and South zones begins on Nov. 2.

Click here to see the hunting season dates.