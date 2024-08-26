Daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell missing after visiting bar with ex-boyfriend

Brenna Swindell, 29, was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas. (Courtesy: Getty Images, Austin Police Department)

The daughter of former all-star Major League Baseball pitcher Greg Swindell is missing, according to authorities.

Brenna Swindell, 29, was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, a city northwest of Austin.

Brenna Swindell is one of the four children of former University of Texas at Austin and MLB pitcher Greg Swindell. In his career, he played for seven MLB teams, including the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians.

Police said Brenna Swindell was at Poodies Hilltop Bar with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry. They both have yet to be seen since.

Their phones have been turned off since Friday, Aug. 23.

Since Brenna Swindell has not contacted her immediate family, police said they are concerned about her well-being.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 to 140 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel-colored eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Police said she could be traveling in a white 2022 Kia Carnival with Texas license plate #VFS 7528. The vehicle was possibly seen in Colorado Springs or Denver, Colorado.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 512-854-1444.