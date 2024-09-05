Former Gov. Rick Perry joins House Speaker Dade Phelan’s team as senior adviser

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Former Gov. Rick Perry is back in Texas government as a senior adviser to House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Phelan made the announcement Thursday morning in a news release touting Perry's previous posts as a state representative, agriculture commissioner, lieutenant governor and governor. Perry, a staunch Republican who was the longest-serving governor in state history before running for president and serving as U.S. Secretary of Energy under President Donald Trump, will be a senior adviser in a volunteer capacity. He joined Phelan's team on Thursday.

"Governor Perry’s legacy of service to Texas is unparalleled, and I am honored to have him join our team as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session," Phelan said in a statement. "From his time as Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Agriculture Commissioner and State Representative, he understands every facet of the legislative process, and that will be a tremendous asset as we work to strengthen our state's economy, improve education and ensure every member’s voice is heard in the Texas House this session."

In joining the team, Perry gives Phelan a bona fide conservative on his side as he tries to shake off challenges for the chamber's leadership from three other Republicans: Cypress Rep. Tom Oliverson, Stephenville Rep. Shelby Slawson and Mansfield Rep. David Cook. Phelan's challengers have accused the Beaumont Republican of being insufficiently conservative and holding up legislation supported by hard-line conservatives. Those criticisms have persisted even as Phelan oversaw the passage of some of the most conservative legislation in the state's history on loosening gun restrictions and restricting abortion.

Perry joins a team newly helmed by his old chief of staff and House compatriot, Mike Toomey, a political veteran who also previously served as a senior adviser to Gov. Greg Abbott. Toomey joined the team last month in moves that are seen as efforts to placate criticisms that Phelan is insufficiently conservative and to repair relationships with Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the latter of whom remains a Phelan antagonist.

This week, Patrick, a hardline social conservative, posted criticism of Phelan on social media, nicknaming him a "RINORAD (Republican in Name Only, Really A Democrat)" and questioning Phelan's reasons for supporting the impeachment last year of Attorney General Ken Paxton on corruption and bribery allegations. Paxton, a conservative darling, also encouraged House members on social media this week to "dump Dade."

Perry is a Texas political stalwart, first joining the Texas House in 1985 as a Democrat before switching parties in 1989 as the state's political winds shifted to favor Republicans. In 1990, he was elected agriculture commissioner before becoming lieutenant governor in 1999. When Gov. George W. Bush left the governor's mansion for the White House after his election win in 2000, Perry was elevated to the governorship, a position he maintained until Jan. 2015. He remains the longest-serving governor in Texas history.

Throughout his career, Perry has known how to navigate the state's political shifts. After the 2010 Tea Party wave, Perry embraced the group's ideas and he was the first governor to emphasize the hardline border security push that is now commonplace in Texas government.

Perry said he was honored to join Phelan's team at a crucial time in Texas history.

"The Texas House is not only where I began my career in public service, it’s a bedrock of balanced governance in our state—giving every voice, from the most rural to the most urban, a chance to be heard," Perry said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Speaker, his team and all House members to strengthen the institution and build on its proud legacy of leadership, innovation and conservative results. Together, we will keep Texas on the path of success for future generations."

