Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

Texas

Several cows on the highway stop Houston traffic

Authorities work to herd livestock and reopen lanes

Tags: Houston
A section of Interstate 45 North Freeway at Rayford Road in Houston was closed on Monday afternoon due to eight cows running loose on the highway. (KPRC)

HOUSTON, Texas – A portion of a major highway in Houston is closed on Monday afternoon due to cows on the loose.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that several lanes are closed on Interstate 45 North Freeway at Rayford Road.

Recommended Videos

A person called authorities and reported eight cows were running on the highway, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

KTRK reported the cows became loose just before noon on Monday. It’s unclear where they came from.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS