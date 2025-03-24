Several cows on the highway stop Houston traffic

A section of Interstate 45 North Freeway at Rayford Road in Houston was closed on Monday afternoon due to eight cows running loose on the highway.

HOUSTON, Texas – A portion of a major highway in Houston is closed on Monday afternoon due to cows on the loose.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that several lanes are closed on Interstate 45 North Freeway at Rayford Road.

A person called authorities and reported eight cows were running on the highway, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

KTRK reported the cows became loose just before noon on Monday. It’s unclear where they came from.

Constable Deputies are responding to the 23500 block of the North Freeway and Springwoods Village Parkway. The caller advised there are eight cows running on the northbound side of 45. pic.twitter.com/82OkePdnVd — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 24, 2025

