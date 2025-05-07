WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott to hold press conference on Texas bail reform

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, as US President Donald Trump, not pictured, speaks before an executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The order directs the secretary of education to take steps to close the department and "return education authority to the States," according to a White House fact sheet on the order. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss bail reform in Texas.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. in Austin and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

The governor will be joined by bail reform advocates and families of victims as well as local and statewide law enforcement organizations.

Texas Republicans are nearing their goal of amending the state Constitution to tighten bail laws, aiming to keep more defendants in jail before trial.

Abbott has prioritized this issue during this legislative session, arguing its importance to curb violent crime, while critics view it as an infringement on civil liberties and a strain on county resources.

Read more: In bail talks, lawmakers close in on Texas GOP goal of keeping defendants in jail