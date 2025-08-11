3 people killed in shooting outside Target in north Austin, police say; suspect arrested after hijacking vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas – Three people are dead and a suspect was arrested following a shooting outside a Target in Austin, according to police.

Police initially responded to a call for service at 2:15 p.m. Monday at the store in the 8600 block of Research Boulevard in north Austin.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said police and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services arrived and found three shooting victims in the parking lot.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz. Another person was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Another person was treated at the scene for unrelated injuries, Luckritz said.

Davis said the suspect fled the scene, stole a vehicle and wrecked it. He then hijacked another car at a dealership and was found by police in south Austin, Davis said.

The suspect, in his early 30s, was Tased and taken into custody, Davis said.

Davis said the suspect has a rap sheet in Austin and has a history of mental illness. Further details were not released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

