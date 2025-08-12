TribFest lineup adds CNN’s Abby Phillip, former AG Eric Holder, and new generation of Texas leaders

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The eyes of the nation are once again on Texas. The moves of a consequential special session have governors across the country talking about how they’ll respond and journalists speculating on what it all means.

Of course, Texas’ outsized impact goes well beyond politics. Leaders look to the Lone Star State to understand the larger implications of demographic change, economic transformation, energy transition and cultural shifts.

We’ll talk about all that and more at The Texas Tribune Festival Nov. 13-15 in downtown Austin.

Joining us to talk Texas’ future and provide national perspective are state Rep. Caroline Fairly, R-Amarillo; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; Abby Phillip, anchor of “CNN NewsNight”; Aaron Reitz, 2026 Republican candidate for Texas attorney general; and state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin.

Fairly and Talarico represent a new generation of leadership in their respective parties. Fairly, who at 26 is the youngest member of the Texas Legislature, just served her first term in the House. Talarico, 36, has generated a massive following online and is being discussed as a future statewide candidate. Podcaster Joe Rogan recently told him he should run for president.

Holder served as attorney general in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2015 — the third longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. He currently serves as senior counsel at Covington and Burling LLP and has led a nationwide fight against political gerrymandering.

Phillip anchors NewsNight weeknights at 9 p.m. CT on CNN, having previously served as CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday.

Reitz is a former high-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump. He announced his bid for attorney general in June.

And we have many more to announce for this year’s TribFest, including Colin Allred, former U.S. representative, D-Dallas, and 2026 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate; Jane Coaston, host of Crooked Media’s “What a Day”; Barbara Comstock, former U.S. representative, R-Virginia; Cody Harris, state representative, R-Palestine; Jay Hartzell, president of Southern Methodist University; author, writer and director Noah Hawley; San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones; digital strategist at A New Perspective Olivia Julianna; Everdeen Mason, editorial director of New York Times Games; Colleen McCain Nelson, executive editor of The Dallas Morning News; Anna Palmer, CEO and founder of Punchbowl News; David Spiller, state representative, R-Jacksboro; Chuck Todd, host of The ChuckToddCast and former moderator of “Meet the Press”; Gary VanDeaver, state representative, R-New Boston; and John Yoo, professor at The University of Texas at Austin and former U.S. deputy assistant attorney general.

We’re three months away from TribFest, with each newsday a reminder of how critical it is to understand where Texas is headed—and how we can shape that future together.

Get your tickets now and join us this November. With Texas at the center of a national conversation that changes by the minute, you’ll want to be here.

