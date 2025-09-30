Second immigrant dies after shooting at Dallas ICE facility

Dallas police outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, where three migrants were shot on September 24, 2025. A second victim died from his injuries this week, bringing the death toll to three, including the shooter.

A 32-year-old man shot during a sniper attack last week at a Dallas immigration enforcement office has died after being pulled from life support, according to a statement by the man’s wife.

Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, originally from Mexico, was one of three immigrants shot while shackled to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van last week when a gunman fired from an adjacent rooftop. The shooter, a 29-year-old man from a town near Dallas, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, officials said.

A statement from his wife shared by the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights organization, said Miguel Ángel García-Hernández “was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family.

"We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed,” Stephany Gauffeny’s statement said. “His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

According to The New York Times, García-Hernández worked as a house painter and had been detained during a traffic stop weeks earlier before he was transferred to ICE custody.

García-Hernández is one of four brothers who immigrated with their parents from San Luis Potosí in central Mexico. According to the Times, he was in the process of getting legal residency after living in the U.S. for two decades.

Norlan Guzman-Fuentes of El Salvador died shortly after the shooting. Guzman-Fuentes worked for a tree service and had moved from Florida to Texas. An aunt told the Times that Guzman-Fuentes had recently told her he planned to move back to El Salvador before ICE detained him. He was arrested after getting into an altercation with another man and transferred to ICE custody.

The other wounded immigrant, Jose Andres Bordones-Molina of Venezuela, had left his home country about a year ago and worked as a delivery driver, his friends told the Times. He was applying for political asylum before ICE detained him. Immigration officials had said he was in critical condition.

