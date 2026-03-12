Skip to main content
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway near Austin

No one was injured

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

A plane had to make an emergency landing on a highway west of Austin on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Oak Hill Fire Department)

AUSTIN, Texas – A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway just outside Austin after the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The plan landed safely Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 290 near Derecho Drive, west of Austin, according to the Oak Hill Fire Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

An image provided by the Oak Hill Fire Department shows the plane moments after it touched down on the road.

Cars were on the highway as the plane landed, but no injuries were reported.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office posted on X that the plane was removed from the highway.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

