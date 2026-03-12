Small plane makes emergency landing on highway near Austin
No one was injured
AUSTIN, Texas – A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway just outside Austin after the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.
The plan landed safely Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 290 near Derecho Drive, west of Austin, according to the Oak Hill Fire Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
An image provided by the Oak Hill Fire Department shows the plane moments after it touched down on the road.
Cars were on the highway as the plane landed, but no injuries were reported.
Just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office posted on X that the plane was removed from the highway.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.