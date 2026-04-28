Texas Railroad Commission GOP runoff: Who is running and what to know

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about primary runoff candidates, The Texas Tribune has compiled background information on the Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for a spot on the Railroad Commission in the May 26 runoff. For a full list of candidates, view our primary runoff ballot page. For more information on the runoffs and the voting process, check out our guides and news coverage here.



About the elected seat: The Railroad Commission, one of Texas’ oldest regulatory agencies, oversees a constellation of energy infrastructure across the state. Its elected commissioners and staff are tasked with regulating oil and gas production, natural gas facilities, hydrogen, pipelines, coal and uranium surface mining. The agency has not regulated railroads since 2005. With several field offices across Texas, the commission inspects facilities, enforces penalties and reports to the Texas Legislature. More recently, the agency has also taken on regulating hydrogen storage and carbon dioxide injection and storage, as companies look to create alternate sources of energy and take advantage of federal financial incentives to recapture carbon dioxide that contributes to climate change.

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What’s at stake: Far and away, Texas commands the U.S. oil and gas trade. The industry drills more oil and other hydrocarbons than all the other states combined. This massive industry employs nearly half a million Texans and pays billions of dollars in taxes to local and state coffers. And it’s changing. Seeking to become more profitable, oil companies are evolving their business models to expand their ability to deliver natural gas — which powers electricity generation — to data centers. Oil companies are also set to build facilities designed to inject carbon dioxide underground to reduce air pollution. The commission will oversee and regulate these ventures. Additionally, as Texas becomes more prone to extreme weather, the agency is responsible for ensuring that natural gas facilities are prepared to avoid shortages or incidents that could affect the state’s power grid and lead to widespread power outages.

In the GOP runoff, incumbent Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright is pitching himself as a “proven advocate for Texas energy” who also values “high environmental and safety standards.” Meanwhile, challenger Bo French has cast himself as a “MAGA conservative” who wants “to give Trump the backing he needs” in the energy industry.

Candidates at a glance:

The Railroad Commission of Texas Campaign site Jim Wright Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Feb. 21: $125,965.35 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texas Oil and Gas Association Good Government Committee, industry trade group — $25,000

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental Energy, or Oxy — $25,000

Diamondback Energy TX PAC — $10,000

Chevron Employees PAC, a political and lobbying arm of Chevron — $10,000

Experience:

President of an oilfield waste services company

First elected as Railroad Commissioner in 2020, took office in 2021

Career oil field worker

Political ideology:

A lifelong conservative, according to his campaign website

Policy stances:

Wants to cut red tape, ending what he said are “unnecessary federal delays” for energy infrastructure, including pipelines and liquified natural gas terminals

Initiated an effort to design oilfield waste rules

Supports emerging technology, such as geothermal energy, carbon capture and hydrogen storage

Believes in landowners’ rights, and that operators on their property should “follow the rules” regarding land remediation, such as cleaning up possible contamination of soil and groundwater

Says he wants to continue plugging abandoned oil and gas wells, known as “orphan wells,” a growing and expensive issue in Texas

In the news:

Endorsements:

How to contact or learn more:

Campaign photo Campaign site Bo French Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Feb. 21: $179,639 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texas Freedom for the Advancement of Justice, PAC primarily funded by GOP megadonors Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks — $TK

Miles Boldrick, owner of Statewide Minerals Company — $25,000

Marcia French, president of French oil company — $20,000

Richard Moncrief of Moncrief Oil International — $15,000

Experience:

Past chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party

Decades-long investor in the energy sector

Has a family-owned oil business in Midland

Political ideology:

French is a hardline conservative who describes himself as a MAGA Republican

A political activist, French has led the push to shift the party further right in Texas

French drew sharp criticism and calls to step down as county chair after posting a poll on social media that asked his followers whether Jews or Muslims were a bigger threat to the country.

Policy stances:

As commissioner, he wants to stop what he refers to as an Islamic invasion of Texas from stealing oil and gas resources

Has pledged to end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices at the Texas Railroad Commission

Has called to end Chinese government influence in the oil industry

Has said he will promote more partnerships between the U.S. government and Israel, which he refers to as a key ally

Vocal proponent of anti-abortion efforts and emphasizing the nuclear family, campaigning to establish a “pro-family credentialing program” for oil and gas operators

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, a fiscal conservative group championing pro-family government

American Jewish Conservatives, a nonprofit group advancing religious and conservative causes

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare and Commissioner Matt Krause

Republican congressional nominees Brandon Herrera and Steve Toth

State Reps. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth, Brent Money, R-Greenville, David Lowe, R-North Richland Hills, and others

How to contact or learn more: