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2026 NFL schedule: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants is Week 1 Sunday night game

Associated Press

FILE - New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) greets Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after an NFL football game on Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) (Adam Hunger, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the New York Giants in the first Sunday night game of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13.

The league on Monday announced the Week 1 matchup of NFC East rivals at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The full schedule will be released Thursday with other games revealed in the coming days.

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This is the eighth time in the past 15 years the Cowboys and Giants are opening the season against each other.

Dallas is always a national television draw as “America’s Team,” and New York could get more prime time exposure with Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh coaching and Jaxson Dart established as the franchise quarterback coming off his eventful rookie year. It is set to be Harbaugh’s Giants debut.

If healthy, it would also be the first meaningful game between Dart and Dak Prescott. While each started the season finale on Jan. 4, the teams were eliminated from playoff contention by then.

This also could be the NFL debuts for a pair of former Ohio State teammates: Giants linebacker Arvell Reese, taken with the fifth pick, and Cowboys safety Caleb Downs, drafted not long after at No. 11.

Dallas at New York also means neither of those teams will be the visitor at Seattle on Wednesday night, Sept. 9, when the defending champion Seahawks unveil their Super Bowl banner and kick off the season. Chicago, Arizona, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Chargers or a title-game rematch against New England are the remaining possibilities.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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