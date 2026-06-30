Screwworm: Fact vs. fiction

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LUBBOCK — Ever since the New World screwworm burrowed into the U.S. earlier this month, speculation followed its trail.

The first case of the screwworm was confirmed earlier this month, and cases are now up to 26 as of Monday. More cases could come to the Lone Star state — nearly 28,000 cases have been confirmed in Mexico since November 2024. The parasitic fly poses a threat to both animal welfare in Texas and its $41 billion cattle industry, which would face a multibillion-dollar crisis if the screwworm isn’t eradicated quickly.

State and federal officials are working together to stop the screwworm’s migration north. In the meantime, people have questions about the screwworm. And, with little known about the parasitic fly by the general population, the speculation is running wild — from illegal cows and infested humans down to who is to blame for its re-emergence.

Claim: Beef at the grocery store is unsafe to eat because it could be infected with screwworm.

Answer: False. The New World screwworm is attracted to warm-blooded animals and living flesh, so it would not burrow itself into your typical package of ground beef or even a steak. And an infestation in raw meat likely would not get past the safety processes in place for food production. Every animal that is slaughtered in the U.S. is inspected at food plants, as is every animal carcass, said Mindy Brashears, Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We can detect anything that’s on the animal and it would be removed,” Brashears said. “It’s not going to affect the meat or any of the products people would eat. We would remove that prior to the food being processed.”

Claim: Humans are getting infested by the screwworm.

A. True. While most screwworm infestations mostly occur in mammals like cattle, pets and wildlife because they spend most of their time outdoors, humans are considered fair game by the parasite. However, human cases are uncommon, and none have been reported in the U.S. They have usually occurred after someone has visited a hot, tropical area where the fly thrives, such as South America, Cuba, Haiti or the Dominican Republic.

Humans can get infested just like other mammals. Injuries like scratches and surgical wounds can give the screwworms a point of entry. The nose, mouth and eyes are also areas that can be infested. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 2,175 cases in people in Central America and Mexico as of June 22.

Claim: DOGE budget cuts caused the screwworm outbreak.

A. Undetermined. Yes, the Department of Government Efficiency cut funds for a project dedicated to monitoring and containing the screwworm in Central America. The Trump administration also slashed the federal workforce, including 20% of the USDA’s staff.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the loss of staff had no impact on screwworm response, and that there are more than 120 full-time staffers dedicated to the screwworm. This is compared to 10 at the start of the second Trump administration, before the screwworm burrowed into the U.S.

“The idea that DOGE caused this could not be further from the truth,” Rollins said at a news conference this month.

Texas Democrats in Congress sent a letter to Rollins requesting a briefing on inquiries related to if DOGE contributed to the outbreak.

Claim: The screwworm came into the U.S. because of illegal cattle or open borders

A. False. In fact, officials say that small wildlife and rodents, like armadillos, rabbits and opossums, could be to blame for the screwworm making its way into the U.S.

Rollins has blamed former president Joe Biden’s administration for its permissive border policies, which she claims allowed the fly to travel north through illicit cattle trafficking. However, during a hearing in the Texas House last week, Lewis R. “Bud” Dinges, executive director of the Texas Animal Health Commission, told lawmakers otherwise. Epidemiological investigators have found no evidence so far linking Texas cases to illicit movement of cattle from Mexico.

However, a spokesperson for Texas Parks and Wildlife said wildlife is also susceptible to the screwworm. They added that small mammals don’t travel long distances, such as the distance between the last known detection in Mexico to LaPryor, Texas, where the first case was detected this month.

The Trump administration ended a temporary suspension on cattle imports from Mexico last year, just days after the Department of Government Efficiency cut funds to the U.S. Agency of International Development. This allowed livestock to cross the border without any of the monitoring by USAID.

Claim: There aren’t enough sterile flies to stop the screwworm.

A: True, for now. Experts project that 500 million sterile flies are needed weekly to eradicate the screwworm again. These sterile flies are intended to mate with female flies and produce unfertilized eggs, which is how the U.S. eradicated the screwworm in the past.

The sterile fly dispersal facility being built in Edinburg, Texas — which cost $750 million and won’t be open until 2027 — will only produce 100 million flies per week. Another facility in Mexico will produce an additional 60-100 million sterile flies a week, and a facility in Panama is producing about 100 million every week. While there are plans to increase capacity at the Edinburg facility, it still won’t reach the 500 million threshold.

During the Texas House hearing, Dudley Hoskins, under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs for the USDA, told lawmakers that it will take time to produce all the flies needed.

“We’re not going to be able to push it back south until we get 500 million sterile flies,” Hoskins said. “It will take vigilance. It will take responsiveness.”