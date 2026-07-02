Vaccination rates in Texas schools have been dropping. Look up the latest vaccination rates in your district.

The rates of students exempt from required immunizations for conscientious or religious reasons increased statewide this past school year. Meanwhile, the percentage of students up to date on vaccinations — also known as coverage rates — varied by vaccine.

Kindergarten vaccination rates across the state and nation have dropped in recent years compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic as exemption rates have risen.

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Each school year, Texas public school districts and private schools report to the state vaccination rates for each immunization required to attend kindergarten and 7th grade. The state publishes spreadsheets with information from these reports. The Texas Tribune has made this publicly available data easily searchable. Find those coverage rates for the 2025-26 school year with the change from the previous year below.

Vaccination rates at specific campuses can differ from their school districts, particularly in districts with multiple elementary schools. Some districts provide campus-level vaccine information.