The Texas Tribune is investing in coverage of education and Houston

I’m excited to announce two major moves in our newsroom that will boost our ability to cover topics hugely important to our state: education and the Houston region.

First, we’ve hired one of the leading education reporters in Texas: Megan Menchaca. Megan joins us from The Houston Chronicle, where she’s led coverage of the Texas Education Agency’s historic takeover of Houston ISD — scooping the competition with critical news such as the state’s extension of the intervention and the sudden replacement of state-appointed managers.

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Megan’s coverage is additive as our excellent K-12 reporter, Jaden Edison, remains in place. Growing the team allows us to tell the story of education in Texas with more depth and resources. We’ll continue focusing on the latest news while also digging into the biggest questions: Are our children being set up to succeed? Are our schools getting the resources they need? Megan is based in Houston, where there’s no better place to explore those questions.

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But that’s not all we have planned for the region. This summer, we added a Houston regions reporter. And we filled that role with a Tribune veteran: former mental health reporter Stephen Simpson.

Four years ago, we created our regions team around the idea that you can’t tell the story of government and politics in Texas exclusively inside the halls of power. You must spread across the state to explore the impact our leaders have and to hear the needs of Texans that are worthy of policymakers’ attention. That work started in less populous areas with regional reporters in East Texas, the Rio Grande Valley, the Permian Basin and the High Plains. But Stephen’s new position expands that work in the Houston area, a region more populous than most states and whose diversity, economy, weather and culture create impact far beyond its borders.

Stephen moved to Houston last month, and his impact is already on display. He helped anchor our coverage of the fatal shooting of a Houston man by an ICE agent — our team has written nearly three dozen stories on the topic — and he’s penned a moving feature about how a youth soccer club for at-risk youth is threatened by federal cuts.

Stephen and Megan grow an already strong reporting presence in Houston, joining our general assignment reporter Colleen DeGuzman, climate reporter Emily Foxhall and investigative reporter Lomi Kriel there.

These moves are made with our broader mission in mind: Seek the truth so Texans can govern themselves. We want to fearlessly tell the story of this state with nuance, complexity, expertise and authority. We hope you’ll keep reading and sharing that work.