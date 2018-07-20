At least 6 people injured in San Marcos apartment fire

SAN MARCOS, Texas - At least six people were injured in an early morning apartment fire in San Marcos that continues to burn, authorities in San Marcos said.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at the Iconic Village Apartments, located in the 220 block of Ramsay Street, engulfing one building and moving to a second building.

Six people have been taken to area hospitals with conditions that are not presently known.

City officials say that people in the area should avoid the area of LBJ, Ramsay and Clark Streets.

LBJ is blocked between Younger and Walnut Streets, as are the intersections of E. Bluebonnet and Mandalay; W. Bluebonnet and Walnut; and Clark and Walnut.

