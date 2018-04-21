Dignitaries from around the world attend funeral service of Barbara Bush

Attendees arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, on April 21, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Family, friends and dignitaries from around the world made Saturday’s funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush an unprecedented celebration of life.

It was also historic for the city of Houston.

“This is the first time at least in my memory that we have had four presidents in Houston. I can’t recall another time,” said Mark Jones, a political historian at Rice University’s Baker Institute.

“When you get all these presidents together, it symbolizes the fact that we are all Americans. We’re Americans first and Democrats and Republicans second,” Jones said.

The former presidents in attendance were George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

