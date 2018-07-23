WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide update on San Marcos apartment fire

SAN MARCOS, Texas - WATCH LIVE: Investigators will hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the recovery operations and investigation in Friday's deadly apartment fire.

Press Conference Speakers:

City Manager Bert Lumbreras

Dr. Geme Bourgeois. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Texas State University

Kelly Kistner, Fire Marshal

Les Stephens, Fire Chief

Rachel Ingle Emergency Management Coordinator

Kristy Stark, Director of Communications

Jeff Caldwell city marshal, director of neighborhood services

Mike Weddel, Special agent in charge

This is just what we can see of what’s left of that Friday morning fire in San Marcos. 3 bodies found yesterday. 5 people still unaccounted for. There is a press conference set for later this morning so make sure to stay with @ksatnews throughout the day for the latest. pic.twitter.com/we17tS27Fl — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 23, 2018

(Original Story)

Authorities in San Marcos say they've recovered the bodies of three people in the rubble of two apartment complex buildings destroyed by fire.

The blaze that broke out before dawn Friday gutted the Iconic Village Apartments and Vintage Pad Apartments in San Marcos, between Austin and San Antonio.

Five people had been listed as unaccounted for since the flames were extinguished.

The city said in a statement Sunday the remains of the three have been taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's office for autopsy and identification.

Seven other people were injured, including one being treated for life-threatening injuries at a San Antonio hospital. Cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.

