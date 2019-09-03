Thieves steal retired military couple's travel trailer

SCHERTZ, Texas - Their 34-foot travel trailer was supposed to be a magic carpet taking David and Aundrea Johnson, a retired military couple, and their family across the country.

But the RV was stolen a couple of weeks ago from a storage facility in Schertz on Farm-to-Market Road 1518 and Lower Seguin Road.

On Wednesday, David Johnson retired as a major in the U.S. Army after more than 30 years, during which he mostly worked with wounded warriors.

Johnson said he and his wife, who is expecting their child, had planned to celebrate his retirement over the Labor Day weekend.

He said the travel trailer was insured, so it can be replaced. But, he said, the one that was stolen meant a great deal to them.

"It's the memories that have already been made and the memories that we were planning to make as veterans," Johnson said.

He said it's believed a passcode that somehow got into the wrong hands was used to access the storage facility.

"I think there was some sort of breach," Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes that someone who knows what happened to his travel trailer will contact the Schertz Police Department.

"The bad guys will be found. You always will be found," Johnson said. "It's just a matter of time."

Johnson said he would tell the thieves what he often told his soldiers.

"Right is right. Wrong is wrong. As long as you're doing what's right, no one can tell you you're wrong. Just do the right thing," he said.

