SAPD arrests man on suspicion of posting terroristic threats on Facebook

SAN ANTONIO - A 37-year-old man was arrested after police said he made terroristic threats against the public on Facebook.

Paul Hinojosa, 37, was arrested following an anonymous tip.

According to a police report, Hinojosa admitted to posting the threats on his social media account.

The report didn't elaborate what the threat was about.

Hinojosa was charged with terroristic threat-public fear-serious bodily injury.

More stories from KSAT.com:

Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition, asks customers not to openly carry firearms

Armed men threaten Popeyes' employees after running out of chicken sandwiches, police say

Quick response by SAPD results in 2 teens' arrest after bank break-in

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.