Tips to help your teen stay safe while driving this summer

SAN ANTONIO - With school out, teens are now more frequently hitting the road.

University Hospital’s Dr. Lillian Liao says everyone, especially teens, need to put the distractions away as texting and driving is a bad combination.

Liao says crashes can cause both minor and major injuries such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal injuries and even death.

But your cellphone is not the only possible distraction, Liao said. People inside the vehicle can also cause drivers to lose focus on the road.

“Things like people inside the car that are holding conversations, or loud music can also be distractors,” Liao said.

In Texas, drivers under the age of 18 are banned from using a wireless communication device including a hands-free device.

Those under 18 also may not drive with more than one passenger under the age of 21 who is not a family member. And teen drivers are not allowed to drive between midnight and 5 a.m. unless it’s a medical emergency or to go to work or school activities.

WAYS TO AVOID USING YOUR PHONE

Turn on your driving app on your phone. This disables text messages and phone calls and sends a message saying you are driving.

Put your phone in the backseat, that way you are not tempted to look at it while you are at a stop sign or stop light.

