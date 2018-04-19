Trade in your child's old car seat at Target for coupon toward new one

SAN ANTONIO - Target is bringing back the car seat trade-in program, which allows guests to trade in old car seats for a 20 percent coupon toward a new one.

The coupon can be used on a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller.

The trade-in program will kick off Sunday, which is also Earth Day, and end May 5.

All Target stores are participating with the exception of small-format stores.

Since the program launched in April 2016, more than 176,000 car seats have been recycled.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding, according to the Target website.

The 20 percent off coupons can be used in-store or online through May 19.

