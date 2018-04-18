Here's the newest mural for your must-have social media pics

Move over "I Love Tacos" mural. There's a new mural in town for your social media posing pleasure, and it's Fiesta themed!

Artists Nik Soupe, Shek Vega and Larry Servin finished their latest street art creation this week. The brightly colored mural on the St. Mary's Strip is the perfect backdrop for posing with friends in your Fiesta attire.

RELATED: New mural at San Antonio seafood restaurant pays homage to Spurs' Manu Ginobili

According to Soupe's Instagram post, the subjects in the Fiesta mural were chosen after a call for Fiesta-inspired photos. Photos by Instagram users @Irodri34 and @mattsirgo were picked as the winners.

RELATED: Check out the Fiesta Section of KSAT.com

If you post a pose in front of this street art, be sure to use the #KSATFiesta hashtag!