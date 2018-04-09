New mural at San Antonio seafood restaurant pays homage to Spurs' Manu Ginobili

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio restaurant Rudy’s Seafood is getting a lot of attention on social media, but this time, it’s not for the food.

Artist Nik Soupe painted a mural on one of the restaurant's outside walls that pays homage to Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili.

The mural can be seen at the restaurant on the city’s Southside.

Monday is National Unicorn Day

“My buddy Roland over at Rudy’s asked me if I could do a little something with that side wall,” Soupe said.

Even though Soupe still plans to add to the mural in the upcoming weeks, people are already driving to the Southside for photos.

SPURS: Spurs clinch playoff spot with win over Kings

Soup said he plans on adding a quote to the mural before he’s finished.

Check it out:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.