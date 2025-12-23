Feeling the warmth? San Antonio could set a record this morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE WARMTH TODAY: A warm start will lead to well-above-average temps this afternoon

STRAY SHOWER: Can’t rule out a stray, light shower east of I-35

REPEAT FORECAST THROUGH SUNDAY: Next change/front doesn’t arrive until late Sunday

FORECAST

RECORD WARM LOW THIS MORNING

This warm stretch will take down records across Texas and the country. For us, a record may fall today. The record warm low for this date is 66°, set in 1895. Currently, temperatures are hovering around 70°. This warm start will help us get to near 80° this afternoon. Like yesterday, expect clouds early, then sun in the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out east of I-35, but anything that develops would be light & brief.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WARMTH ON REPEAT

The pattern of well-above-average temperatures and morning clouds will continue through Sunday. That means Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be toasty. Highs each day will be near 80.

High temperatures this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT COLD FRONT

The next front looks to hold off until late Sunday. As of now, a cold front is scheduled to arrive Sunday afternoon. A small shot at rain arrives with the front, while gusty winds will kick in behind the boundary. It is forecast to be cooler by Monday, with more typical December temperatures as we head towards New Years Eve.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

