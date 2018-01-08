Trial begins for man accused of killing teen

SAN ANTONIO - It has been almost three years since the body of Steven Cerna, 19, was found in a drainage ditch in an area known as “Hell’s Gate” on the city's North Side.

On Monday, jury selection began in Judge Melisa Skinner’s 290 District Court in the trial of Robert Martinez, 22, Cerna’s accused killer.

Martinez was arrested in June of 2017 by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task force as he walked along a West Side street.

On the day Cerna’s body was found, police said they suspected gang activity played a role in his murder. The area known as Hell’s Gate is a place where there is often gang activity, according to witnesses.

“The exact reasoning behind the murder is still not clear,” San Antonio police spokesman Doug Greene said on the day Cerna‘s body was found. “There are some signs of possible gang activity going on in this particular case.”

If he is convicted, Martinez could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

