12 detained after police find weapons, meth, explosives on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - Twelve people were detained at a home on the North Side on Wednesday afternoon after police found several weapons, explosives and drugs.

About 14 San Antonio Police Department units responded to the home in a neighborhood on Rustic Bend, just east of Vance Jackson Road near Huebner Road, for a report of a bullet fragment going through a neighbor's window.

When officers arrived, they found four pipe bombs, an improvised grenade, three rifles, a handgun and methamphetamine, police said.

Officers said the home is known for having a narcotics problem.

The neighbor living next door said a bullet went through her window. Police said several trees at the home were riddled with bullet holes, which may have been used for target practice.

Police said about eight men and four women, raging in ages from early 20s to early 40s, were detained. Several of the people had felony and narcotics warrants and will be arrested. Others may be released.

The homeowner showed up after police had arrived. That person was not detained, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

