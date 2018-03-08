Two John Jay students hit by car in front of school

SAN ANTONIO - Two John Jay High School students were hit by a car Thursday afternoon in front of the campus in the 7600 block of Marbach Road.

Police said a male and female student, both 18, were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Officers found beer in the car and the driver's breath appeared to smell of alcohol, police said.

But a passenger in the car told police that the driver, a 41-year-old man, suffered a seizure prior to the accident.

