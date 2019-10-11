TxDOT planning two major highway closures this weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation is warning San Antonio drivers about a "major traffic switch" that may cause some delays during this three-day weekend.

Main lanes on eastbound Interstate 10 on the Far East Side will close over the weekend as crews work on an expansion project, according to TxDOT.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, drivers will take the Foster Road exit and reenter the highway on a single eastbound lane further east.

RELATED: CPS Energy to close stretch of Highway 281 Sunday

Once barriers are in place, crews will then reopen a single lane at Foster Road and close the entrance ramp from Ackerman Road.

Two eastbound main lanes and a temporary entrance ramp from Ackerman Road are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures are the third in a series of switches for an expansion of I-10 from Loop 410 to Loop 1604.

RELATED: Don't forget your jacket Friday morning: Strong cold front to bring rain, winds, cooler temperatures

Another expansion project on Highway 281 will affect traffic at the Evans Road intersection.

Traffic will shift from the main lanes to access roads as crews work on the overpass. Construction will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last until Saturday evening, TxDOT states.

After the switch, the Evans Road overpass will remain closed for approximately a week.