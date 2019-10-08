With one cold front under our belt, stronger second front takes aim on South Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Our first taste of fall brought plenty of smiles to South Texas.

It was fleeting, though, as temperatures are forecast to jump back into the 80s and 90s by Thursday.

Not only will it be hot, but humidity will also return.

In true fall form, everything changes again on Friday.

A strong cold front is scheduled to push through South Texas during the first half of the day. Changes include falling temperatures, a chance for some showers, storms and gusty winds.

Temperatures may potentially fall from the 80s in the morning to the 60s during the afternoon. As far as rainfall, this front will not be a drought buster. Rainfall totals are forecast to stay on the low end. Friday night high school football games may be a bit damp and cool and a chance of showers will linger into Saturday morning.

The weekend looks fantastic, as clouds may stick around for a large portion of the day Saturday.

After starting out in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 70s.

More sun is expected Sunday, with temperatures expected to rebound into the upper 70s.

