TxDOT proposes expansion of US 90 between Loop 410, State Highway 211

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers frustrated by traffic jams on a huge part of U.S. 90 on the Far West Side can anticipate some relief in the coming years.

A major expansion project that will add lanes and accommodate increasing traffic and development is in the works.

“From a four-lane divided roadway to a six-lane expressway system, including converting the frontage roads to one-way and doing some improvements at the interchanges along the stretch of highway,” said Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Laura Lopez about the changes.

She discussed the plan at a public input meeting that allowed the community to weigh in on the $420 million proposal.

Ellen Yeatts, who moved to the area in 2016 with her husband, said, “It's very hard if you live along that stretch to get out onto (U.S.) 90 going either way.”

“We lose a lot of time on roads. We lose a lot of patience. You miss appointments. You miss time with family," said Carroll Yeatts, Ellen Yeatts' husband.

Slated development in the area of U.S. 90 and FM 211 could make traffic matters worse. TxDOT projects a 90 percent increase in traffic along the stretch by 2042 and wants to stay ahead of the curve.

“Of course, you need to look 20, 30 years from now. That it is going to develop. We see it all over San Antonio,” Lopez said.

The public has until Dec. 19 to contact TxDOT and weigh in on the proposal. The project is expected to kick off in 2022 and will be done in several phases.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.