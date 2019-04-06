University Hospital honors living organ donors, reunites them with recipients

SAN ANTONIO - University Hospital on Friday honored 55 selfless people who stepped up last year and donated either a kidney or a portion of their liver to a candidate who desperately need it.

The patients were reunited with their donors as their names were added to the hospital's Life Saving Tree.

Currently, more than 113,000 patients across the county are waiting for a potentially lifesaving organ transplant.

It's likely those organs will come from those who have already died, but in some cases, a living donor can be used.

