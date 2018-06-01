1 killed, 1 injured in West Side gun battle while child was in back seat of van, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One man was killed and another was injured during a gun battle on the city's West Side Friday afternoon.

Police said two men driving a van with a child in the back seat got into an argument with a man sitting on the porch of his home in the area of South San Ignacio Avenue and San Fernando Street.

The man who was sitting on his porch grabbed a gun from inside his home and opened fire on the van the two men and the child were in, police said.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Doug Greene said the two men returned gunfire. When police arrived at the scene, they found the two men from the van with gunshot wounds.

The driver and passenger were taken to University Hospital, where the driver died. The child was not injured.

Police detained the man the two men had been arguing with, Greene said.

Greene said witnesses told investigators that the three men have had previous arguments, but are still working to confirm those reports.

Greene said it's a miracle no one else was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

