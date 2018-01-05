VIA board chair Hope Andrade stepping down from position

SAN ANTONIO - After serving nearly three years as VIA Metropolitan Transit’s board chair, Hope Andrade has decided to step down from her position.

KSAT’s Steve Spriester confirmed Andrade’s departure, citing “personal reasons” for her leaving from the board of directors, but said she will stay on until a leadership transition plan can be implemented.

Andrade told Spriester she is "proud to have served on the board."

Former Texas Secretary of State Andrade, 68, signed on as board chair in January 2015, replacing Alex Brieseno, who stepped down after 10 months as VIA’s chairman.

Before being promoted to board chair, Andrade served on the VIA board and also served as the interim chair of the Texas Transportation Commission.

Andrade also has a consulting firm with former state Senator Leticia Van De Putte and is part of a venture that won the city’s latest River Walk barge contract.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.