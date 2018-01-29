Fatal shooting victim at West Side apartment complex identified

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified a man who was shot and killed Monday morning after answering a knock at the front door of his West Side apartment.

Police are not sure if Julius Peralta, 26, knew the person who shot him.

Officers received a call for help shortly after midnight from someone at the apartment complex in the 2600 block of Westward Drive.

Peralta was shot in the chest and was gravely wounded. He later died at a hospital.

Officers at the scene said Peralta had just returned home with food for his family when someone with a gun showed up.

"The victim seemed to have a knock at his door. He approached this door, and when the door was opened, there was a suspect that fired several gunshots," said Officer Carlos Ortiz, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department. "I'm unable to determine if there was some sort of altercation prior to the shooting."

Initially, police said there were three masked men who came to Peralta's door. Later, Ortiz said detectives were not sure how many suspects were involved.

Officers searched the area for the shooter, but he got away.

Ortiz said anyone who has information on the case is asked to call SAPD's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635. Tips also can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.



