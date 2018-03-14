Video captures ex-Corpus Christi Hooks outfielder repeatedly beating girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly two years after former Corpus Christi Hooks baseball player Danry Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of assault family violence, surveillance video capturing Vasquez repeatedly beating his girlfriend surfaced on Wednesday.

In an exclusive video released by KRIS-TV, Vasquez, 24, is seen entering a stairwell with his girlfriend and then moments after backhanding her across the face causing her glasses to fall off.

Vasquez is then seen striking the woman again and dragging her down the stairs by one of her arms.

Once the pair arrives at the bottom, Vasquez is seen striking her across the face in the video.

About 30 seconds into the video, Vasquez runs up the stairs and exits through a door only later to come back in view spotted at the bottom of the stairwell backhanding the woman again.

KRIS-TV reported the domestic violence incident occurred on August 2, 2016, at Whataburger Field, where the Hooks play.

According to online court records, the Venezuelan professional baseball player was arrested in August 2016 on a misdemeanor assault family violence charge during his tenure with the Hooks.

According to KRIS-TV, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said the case against Vasquez was dismissed last week after complying with his condition set by his plea deal.

"Yes, I've seen the video and that's what happens in domestic violence cases," Gonzalez told KRIS 6 News. "Every time a man or a woman hurts each other, that's what it looks like and it's ugly."

Vasquez signed with the Lancaster Barnstormers, of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in Pennsylvania, for the 2018 season, but was released Tuesday after learning about the video.

“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” Ross Peeples, manager of the Barnstormers, said on the team’s Facebook page. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

According to social media posts and a YouTube video, Vasquez proposed to a woman on November 15, 2017.

In translation from Spanish to English, a Facebook post reads, “He is from Charallave (of) Venezuela and she (is) from Mexico. He went to play in Mexico where they met later. Sometime later he had to go to Venezuela to play with Los Tiburones de la Guaira. After a few months, he invited her to Venezuela to spend time together, and because of his commitment, he could not leave the country. What she never expected was the surprise she would have when arriving in Venezuela. I knew I was going to a beach, but, more nothing. According to her, she thought he would take her to know a place, but it really went way beyond.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.